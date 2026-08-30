Indian visits US for the first time, praises ‘massive’ growth but misses India’s hospitality

An Indian traveller has shared his first impressions of the US after spending a week there, praising its infrastructure and the “massive” scale of its growth. However, he said one thing he missed was the helpfulness of Indians, particularly at airports.

Indian compares US and India after week-long visit. (Representative Image)

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Sharing his experience on X, Arun wrote, “Was in the US for a week, first time there. Realised two things: The place is worth all the hype, big roads, good footpaths to walk on, the scale of ‘growth’ is massive, like really really massive. People at the airport don’t help the way we Indians help here.”

He further added, “We’ve a lot of catching up to do, and I really don’t think so we’ll be at their level ever. The Indian culture is better than US culture is nothing but a cope that we’ve for ourselves.”

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{{^usCountry}} On shopping in the US, he wrote, “On the shopping front, clothes, shoes and electronics are a value buy from the US imo. A discount store like Ross would give you great deals on high-quality clothes, shoes which will be either made in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Vietnam. Also, iPhones are 20% cheaper than India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On shopping in the US, he wrote, “On the shopping front, clothes, shoes and electronics are a value buy from the US imo. A discount store like Ross would give you great deals on high-quality clothes, shoes which will be either made in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Vietnam. Also, iPhones are 20% cheaper than India.” {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The post sparked a discussion on the differences between India and the US, with users sharing their own experiences.

“America is the most beautiful place in the world to live.”

“Where did you go? Depends on the place. Catching up is the greatest opportunity. China will eventually have a scale of growth and development far greater than the United States. We too have the same potential to match this growth. Execution, however, is a problem.”

“Wow! Two very distinct observations.”

“Visited many other countries before visiting the US for the first time. It was depressing AF. Felt like the other countries had better infrastructure and the overall vibe.”

“Not just the airport and not just the US. People in general outside India use technology, maps, AI to find their answers. Their first action is never to start asking strangers for help.”

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“The difference will always be dignity of labour. Indians look down upon rickshaw pullers or auto drivers. You will see that dignity of labour is better in any Western civilisation. Chai wala is not dignified in India and someone making coffee at Starbucks is not looked down upon in the West.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)