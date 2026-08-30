US YouTuber praises Indian food, says it ‘ruined’ all other cuisines for him

A US YouTuber has shared his love for Indian food, saying the cuisine has “literally ruined” all other cuisines for him. Recalling that he discovered Indian food around five years ago, he said it completely changed his palate. US YouTuber’s love for Indian food wins hearts online. (Instagram/@ed_nathanson)

The video was shared by Instagram user Ed Nathanson. In the clip, he says, “I have a problem with Indian food. It has literally ruined all other cuisines for me. Little backstory: I just discovered Indian food about four-and-a-half to five years ago, and it's like the heavens opened and God himself put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘Come inside. It's delicious here.’ There's literally no turning back now.

“Once you've had pani puri, little flavour bombs exploding in your mouth, chicken vindaloo hitting you like a lightning strike of deliciousness, gobi Manchurian out here doing things that cauliflower has absolutely no business doing, and now you expect me to get excited because you put a little rosemary on your chicken breast?

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“Indian food's out here with, like, 47 different spices fighting for custody of my taste buds, while America's over here like, ‘It comes with garlic aioli.’ Oh, does it, Linda? I've tasted the other side now. There's no turning back.

“Indian food is so stinking delicious that it's taken me, a hardcore carnivore, and made me willingly, willingly order vegetarian dishes. My palate is literally changed forever. To all other cuisines, do better. To Indian food, keep doing your delicious you.”

Watch the full video below: