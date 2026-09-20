Delhi man killed, brother injured in scuffle over property dispute in Kalkaji
A 48-year-old man was killed and his brother injured after a scuffle over a property dispute between residents of a building in Delhi’s Kalkaji early Sunday.
A 48-year-old man was killed and his brother injured after a scuffle over a property dispute between residents of a building in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji escalated into violence early Sunday, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Vinit Kumar said the incident took place around 12.03am at L Block in Kalkaji, following an argument outside the building that escalated into an exchange of words and subsequently a scuffle.
“The brothers, Manjeet Singh alias Bunty and Dilbag Singh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Manjeet was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Dilbag is undergoing treatment,” he said.
A police control room call regarding the quarrel was received at the Kalkaji police station, following which a team was sent to the spot. During the preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the scuffle had taken place between residents of the ground and third floors of the building over a property issue.
Police said they are examining CCTV camera footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify all those involved in the altercation. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the persons allegedly involved in the scuffle.
Police said legal action is being initiated and further investigation is underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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