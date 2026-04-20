5 Easy Protein-rich Vegetarian Recipes That You Will Regret Not Adding To Your Daily Diet Earlier

Protein-rich vegetarian recipes bring together simple ingredients that taste good and also help keep energy steady throughout the day. Every meal feels lighter, fresher, and more useful for busy mornings or quick dinners. Easy Protein-rich Vegetarian Recipes (Freepik)

Many vegetarian ingredients contain more protein than expected. Paneer, curd, green moong, chana dal, soybean, rajma, and chickpeas are some of the best ingredients to add to the vegetarian protein-rich recipes as part of your daily meals. One cup of cooked green moong or chana dal can provide around 13–14g plant-based protein along with fibre.

Protein-rich recipes are always included in weight loss food options, as protein may help control hunger and reduce frequent snacking. Fibre from lentils, beans, and vegetables may also support digestion and keep meals balanced. A bowl of sprouts chaat, paneer bhurji, besan cheela, or dal tikki can fit easily into a healthy eating plan.

Indian kitchens already have many ingredients that work well for protein-rich vegetarian recipes. Roasted chana, peanuts, paneer, curd, and lentils can quickly turn into snacks, breakfast dishes, or a simple lunch. These recipes are easy to make, use everyday ingredients, and add more protein without needing expensive foods.

Easy and Protein-Rich Vegetarian Recipes for Everyday Meals Green Moong Sprouts Chaat Green moong sprouts chaat tastes fresh, tangy, and slightly crunchy. Chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, and lemon juice make it juicy and refreshing for summer. Sprouts give a light bite, while chaat masala adds extra flavour. This protein-rich vegetarian recipe works well as a snack or a quick weight-loss food option.

Ingredients

1 cup green moong sprouts

1 small onion, chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

½ cucumber, chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp chaat masala

¼ tsp black salt Step-by-Step Instructions

Add the green moong sprouts to a bowl. Mix in onion, tomato, cucumber, and coriander leaves. Sprinkle chaat masala and black salt on top. Pour lemon juice and mix gently. Keep the chaat in the refrigerator for 10 minutes so it tastes cooler and fresher. Serve immediately as an evening snack or a light breakfast. Paneer and Cucumber Sandwich This paneer and cucumber sandwich tastes creamy, mildly spicy, and cool. Soft paneer and crunchy cucumber create a nice texture, while mint chutney gives a fresh flavour. The sandwich feels light and refreshing during summer and provides good protein from paneer, making it a useful vegetarian recipe.

Ingredients

4 bread slices

½ cup paneer, crumbled

½ cucumber, sliced

2 tbsp mint chutney

¼ tsp black pepper

Salt to taste Step-by-Step Instructions

Take a bowl and mix crumbled paneer with black pepper and a little salt. Spread mint chutney on all bread slices. Place cucumber slices on two bread slices. Add the paneer mixture on top. Cover with the remaining bread slices. Cut into halves and serve immediately. Chana Dal Cheela Chana dal cheela has a crisp outside and a soft centre with a slightly nutty flavour. Onion, coriander, and green chilli make it taste fresh and mildly spicy. This savoury pancake feels light enough for summer mornings and gives plenty of protein, making it a useful breakfast recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup chana dal, soaked

1 small onion, chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

½ tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil Step-by-Step Instructions

Drain the soaked chana dal and grind it into a smooth batter with a little water. Add onion, coriander, green chilli, cumin seeds, and salt. Heat a pan and grease lightly with oil. Pour one ladle of batter and spread it into a round shape. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden and crisp. Serve with green chutney or curd. Greek Yoghurt Fruit Bowl Greek yoghurt fruit bowl tastes creamy, fruity, and slightly sweet. Mango, berries, or banana add juicy flavour, while nuts and seeds give a crunchy texture. This chilled bowl feels very refreshing during summer and provides protein from Greek yoghurt, making it a quick and healthy vegetarian option.

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yoghurt

½ cup chopped mango or banana

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp almonds, chopped

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tsp honey Step-by-Step Instructions

Add Greek yogurt to a bowl. Place the chopped fruit on top. Sprinkle pomegranate seeds, almonds, and chia seeds over the yoghurt. Drizzle a little honey if extra sweetness is needed. Mix lightly or leave the layers visible. Keep the bowl in the refrigerator for 5 minutes before serving. Roasted Chickpea and Curd Salad Roasted chickpea and curd salad tastes tangy, crunchy, and slightly creamy. Roasted chickpeas give a crisp bite, while curd and cucumber keep the salad cool and refreshing. Mint and lemon add extra freshness. This vegetarian protein recipe is light, easy to make, and suitable for a weight loss diet.

Ingredients

1 cup boiled chickpeas

½ cup curd

½ cucumber, chopped

1 tbsp mint leaves, chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp roasted cumin powder

Salt to taste Step-by-Step Instructions

Dry roast the boiled chickpeas in a pan for 5 minutes until slightly crisp. Take a bowl and add curd, cucumber, mint leaves, lemon juice, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the roasted chickpeas and stir gently. Keep the salad in the refrigerator for 10 minutes before serving. FAQs How much protein should a vegetarian eat in a day? Most adults need around 45 to 60 grams of protein daily, depending on age, activity, and health goals.

Can vegetarian protein recipes help build muscle? Yes, recipes made with paneer, Greek yoghurt, lentils, sprouts, and soybean may help support muscle strength.