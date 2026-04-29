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Indian who entered US on student visa accused of biting 3-year-old, violently assaulting her mother

According to Homeland Security, Atharva Vyas was arrested three months after entering the United States in 2023 but was later released.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:11 am IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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An Indian man in the US is accused of brutally attacking a woman and harming her three-year-old daughter. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a statement, alleged that the Indian national “assaulted an innocent mother and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park.”

24-year-old Atharva Vyas who is accused of assaulting a woman and her toddler in the US. (Instagram/@icegov)

“Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old Indian illegal alien, allegedly violently assaulted a mother named Gabriella Perez and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park April 18,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: 10 Indians arrested in US for staged armed robberies to claim immigration benefits

“Vyas allegedly even bit the toddler and knocked out two of her teeth. ICE lodged a detainer with local law enforcement asking them to turn Vyas over to ICE instead of releasing him into the community after he’s faced justice for his alleged crimes,” the agency added.

When did Atharva Vyas relocate to America?

Also Read: Indian woman in US accused of trying to shoplift $1,300 worth of goods from Target, pleads with cops

“This criminal illegal alien brutally bit this child and caused her to lose two teeth. This barbaric assault against this woman and her three-year-old in a park was completely preventable,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“The Biden administration NEVER should have released this animal following his arrest for assault. We are working with our partners in Texas to ensure this criminal illegal alien never roams free in American communities again,” the acting assistant secretary added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.

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