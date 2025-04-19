Indian woman films British husband nailing the desi way of eating golgappe. Wholesome video

A British man’s enthusiasm for Indian street food has become an instant internet hit, all thanks to a heartwarming video filmed by his Indian wife. The delightful clip, shared by the Instagram account ‘that_britishindian_couple’, run by Snigdha and Benjamin, shows a charming cross-cultural exchange involving none other than India’s beloved snack — golgappe. A British man went viral after his Indian wife filmed him joyfully eating golgappe.(Instagram/that_britishindian_couple)

A taste of India, the British way

In the video, Benjamin is seen not only enjoying golgappe but also taking his time to demonstrate how to eat them properly. The text overlay playfully reads: “When your British husband demonstrates how to eat golgappe to everyone.” What follows is a sweet and humorous sequence where he expertly assembles each puri — stuffing it with potato, tangy chutneys, and yoghurt — before devouring them with evident joy.

Snigdha, amused and impressed, can be heard saying, “Good job, darling!” To which Benjamin, clearly loving every bite, cheekily responds, “Now, you are going to watch me eat this whole box.”

Watch the clip here:

The wholesome interaction has struck a chord with viewers. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1 million views, drawing many comments praising the couple’s bond and Benjamin’s spirited food adventure.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the couple’s chemistry and Benjamin’s genuine delight. One user commented how the video “put a smile on my face instantly.” Another cheekily added, “He’s got the technique down better than most of us!” Someone wrote, “Everything is cute but why missed out on dipping the puris in the tangy water,” while another exclaimed, “A British man eating golgappe better than my Delhi-born husband — respect!”

Others praised Snigdha’s encouragement, noting, “Her ‘good job, darling’ made this 10x cuter.” A viewer said, “This is couple goals, honestly.” There were also comments admiring Benjamin’s courage to face the fiery flavours: “Not everyone survives the first golgappa attack, but he’s thriving!” Another remarked, “Love how he’s all in — this is true commitment.”