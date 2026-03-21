Indian woman forgets wallet at Australian station, returns to find it untouched. Watch
An Indian woman shared how a lost wallet in Australia was found untouched.
An Indian woman has shared a striking experience from Australia that left her both surprised and relieved. Posting on Instagram, the user @ooopsallgirls narrated how a routine train journey turned into a moment of panic after her friend realised she had left her wallet behind at a station.
According to the video shared on the platform, the women were travelling when the realisation struck. What followed was an anxious rush back to the station, fearing the worst. However, to their astonishment, the wallet was found exactly where it had been left.
‘It was still there, untouched’
Describing the incident in her caption, the woman wrote, “We realised on the train that she left her wallet at the station, instant panic. Ran back expecting the worst, but it was still there. Untouched.”
She further added that this was not an isolated incident. Recalling a similar experience, she said, “Once, I left Aarti’s phone somewhere by mistake, walked away and only realised after a while. We literally ran back, panicking, and again, it was right there. No one touched it. Living in Australia really feels different.”
Watch the clip here:
The video, which has garnered more than 51,000 views, captures the emotions surrounding the incident and highlights what the user described as a sense of trust and safety in public spaces.
Internet reacts with surprise and admiration
The post quickly drew reactions from viewers, many of whom expressed amazement at the incident. One user commented, “This is what civic sense looks like. People respect what is not theirs.” Another wrote, “In many places, it would be gone within minutes. This is refreshing to see.”
Some users reflected on cultural differences, with one saying, “It is about upbringing and strict laws. People think twice before taking something.” Another added, “One day, I was so stressed that I forgot my bag in a shopping centre. I realised it 20 minutes later, and when I went back, my bag was still in the same place, untouched.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More