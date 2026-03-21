Indian woman forgets wallet at Australian station, returns to find it untouched. Watch

An Indian woman has shared a striking experience from Australia that left her both surprised and relieved. Posting on Instagram, the user @ooopsallgirls narrated how a routine train journey turned into a moment of panic after her friend realised she had left her wallet behind at a station. A woman recalled panic after losing a wallet on a train, but found it safe and untouched at the station. (Instagram/ooopsallgirls)

According to the video shared on the platform, the women were travelling when the realisation struck. What followed was an anxious rush back to the station, fearing the worst. However, to their astonishment, the wallet was found exactly where it had been left.

‘It was still there, untouched’ Describing the incident in her caption, the woman wrote, “We realised on the train that she left her wallet at the station, instant panic. Ran back expecting the worst, but it was still there. Untouched.”

She further added that this was not an isolated incident. Recalling a similar experience, she said, “Once, I left Aarti’s phone somewhere by mistake, walked away and only realised after a while. We literally ran back, panicking, and again, it was right there. No one touched it. Living in Australia really feels different.”

Watch the clip here: