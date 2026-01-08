Indian woman gives a tour of her ₹8 lakh per month 1BHK apartment in London: ‘Bahut mehenga hai’

Take a look here at the clip:

The video walks viewers through various parts of the home, beginning with the apartment lobby and moving on to the washroom, storage space, bedroom, living room and kitchen.

In the clip, Chaudhary mentions that her apartment is located in East Central London. She openly says that London is expensive, a statement that many viewers were quick to relate to.

An Indian woman living in London has offered social media users a rare glimpse inside her one bedroom apartment that costs nearly ₹8 lakh a month. In a video shared online, Deepanshi Chaudhary is seen giving a detailed tour of her fully furnished home, while candidly admitting that living in the British capital comes at a steep price.

Sharing the video, Chaudhary wrote, “Central London 1 BR Apartment Tour. Its a fully furnished apartment. Yes, the rent is quite high. But the location is totally worth it.” Her caption set the tone for a discussion that soon followed in the comments section.

Location versus affordability While some viewers appreciated the transparency and the realistic portrayal of London housing, others were quick to question the price. Several users felt that the rent was far higher than what they considered reasonable, even by London standards.

One user commented, “You can easily get a two bedroom apartment in 4000 to 5000 pound.” Another wrote, “You’re being robbed, my friend.” A third reaction read, “8k pounds seems too high..! for 3 to 4k you can have better than this.”

Others highlighted the broader issue of affordability in the city. One comment said, “Most people in London can’t afford this.” Another simply stated, “The rent is too much.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)