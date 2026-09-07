Indian woman gives tour of her 30,000 'tiny' room in Dubai, internet reacts: 'This is claustrophobic'

Dubai is often associated with luxury apartments, towering skyscrapers and an aspirational lifestyle. But one Indian woman's recent video has offered a glimpse of a very different side of living in the city.

The woman gave viewers a tour of a duplex room that costs around ₹30,000 a month. (Instagram/@keerthanaindubai)

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Instagram user Keerthana L shared a video giving viewers a tour of a duplex room that costs around ₹30,000 a month. The video begins with her entering a narrow passage before showing the small duplex space. A bed is placed in the upper section of the duplex, while the lower area has limited room for movement and storage. The room also has an air conditioner.

"What will ₹30,000 bring you in Dubai? So, let's check it out," the woman says at the beginning of the video. "Don't be shocked, guys. Ta-da! This is what ₹30,000 will get you in Dubai," she adds as she shows the accommodation.

Take a look below:

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In the clip, the woman explained that the rent varies depending on occupancy. "So, if you're a single person, this room you will get for 1,200 AED to 1,300 AED. If two people are gonna live in this room, it's somewhere around 1,400 AED to 1,500 AED," she said, referring to the monthly rent in UAE dirhams.

She then pointed out the limited space available to keep belongings. "You've got a little space. You gotta keep your luggage here," she said.

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The woman further showed the different parts of the small duplex room, including the bed in the upper section. "Yes, guys, this would cost you ₹30,000 Indian rupees," she said, concluding the video.

In the caption of the post, the woman described Dubai as "a city of dreams" but said there was another reality to living there.

"Dubai will give you what you bring to Dubai. Your skills, your hard work, your mindset and your consistency matter," she wrote.

"Dubai has luxury apartments in Burj Khalifa, but it also has people living in shared rooms and partitions - just like every other big city," she added.

(Also Read: Woman stunned by spotless public washroom in Dubai: ‘Cleaner than many homes’)

Social media reactions

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The video prompted several users to share their own experiences of living in similar accommodation after moving to Dubai.

One user wrote, "Only those who've stayed in Dubai know the importance of it. And how we respect this."

"Everyone starts their journey with a bedspace and a partition in Dubai. We all lived there once," commented another.

"Pheww gosh I can relate to u bro I lived like this in Dubai for a couple of months when I initially moved... really upsetting and depressing," wrote a third user.

"Hate it or love it this is claustrophobic. Salute to ppl who are living like this. Life must be really tough which leads to such decisions," said another.

"Considering that a 1RK in Hyderabad's Madhapur area costs 20,000, this pricing appears reasonable for a developed country. Furthermore, I believe this property might be situated in a prime location within Dubai," commented one user.

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One user also compared the rent with accommodation costs in India. "Considering that a 1RK in Hyderabad's Madhapur area costs 20,000, this pricing appears reasonable for a developed country. Furthermore, I believe this property might be situated in a prime location within Dubai," the user wrote.