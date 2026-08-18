Indian woman in Australia fined 1.30 lakh after 5-minute shower triggers fire alarm

An Indian woman living in Australia says she was fined $1,800, around ₹1.30 lakh, after a five-minute shower triggered a fire alarm. She was surprised when the alarm went off shortly after she stepped out of the shower.

Indian woman fined after shower triggers fire alarm. (Instagram/@sorandomvamika)

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The video was shared by Instagram user @sorandomvamika. Text displayed in the video reads, “Look who just got fined ₹1 lakh, 30 thousand rupees.”

In the video, the woman explains what happened. “I got fined $1,800 for the fire alarm,” she says.

She recalls stepping out of the shower when the fire alarm suddenly started ringing. At first, she thought it might have been a fire drill.

According to her, the building manager then entered her apartment, and she initially assumed the manager was there to help her evacuate. However, she soon realised that the manager was responding to the alarm.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman says the manager discovered that she had been taking a shower. She explains that the shower lasted only five minutes and that she had not switched on the exhaust fan because she gets cold easily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman says the manager discovered that she had been taking a shower. She explains that the shower lasted only five minutes and that she had not switched on the exhaust fan because she gets cold easily. {{/usCountry}}

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She then questions the placement of the alarm, asking, “Who puts a fire alarm outside the washroom?”

The incident has led to a debate over whether steam from a shower could have triggered the alarm and whether the woman should have been fined for the call-out.

Watch the full video below:

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How did social media react?

Several users questioned the sensitivity of the fire alarm system and suggested that it should be checked.

“I have been in the same situation. Deny the charges. A fire alarm cannot be triggered by steam from a shower. It means their alarms are too sensitive, and you shouldn’t have to cover the $1,800 fire truck cost,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Probably they shouldn’t charge you for the first time unless it’s your usual habit.”

“How did that happen, though? How can a fire alarm be triggered by hot water or steam?” a user asked.

“Dude, you need to ask them to check the alarms. It isn’t your fault,” another person said.

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“Definitely not your fault! But still funny. LOL,” one comment read.

Another user was more sympathetic, writing, “They scammed you. They have to blame it on someone, so they blame it on you. Message me. I will talk to those people.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)