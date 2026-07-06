Indian woman in Chicago compares US drainage system with India: ‘Water disappears within minutes’

An Indian woman living in Chicago has sparked a discussion online after sharing her observations about the drainage system in the United States and comparing it with the problem of waterlogging often seen back home. In a video shared on Instagram, she explained how rainwater disappears from roads within minutes after heavy showers in America.

An Indian woman shared how America’s planned drainage system helped roads dry within minutes after heavy rainfall. (Instagram/gunjan_usa_diaries)

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How the drainage system works

Taking to Instagram, Gunjan Deora shared a video in which she said, "In America, after heavy rain, the water disappears completely within a few minutes. The roads are completely clean, with no waterlogging, nothing. And this is all possible because the drainage system in America is quite planned and advanced. Here, the roads are made with a slight slope, and drains are installed at short distances. That is why the water doesn't stagnate and flows away quickly."

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{{^usCountry}} She further explained that rainwater from rooftops is also collected through pipes. "Also, there are pipes installed to collect roof water, so all the water from this kind of pipe comes down. In some homes, this pipe is directly connected to an underground pipe, but here, this water flows directly onto the road and then goes into the large drains from there," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained that rainwater from rooftops is also collected through pipes. "Also, there are pipes installed to collect roof water, so all the water from this kind of pipe comes down. In some homes, this pipe is directly connected to an underground pipe, but here, this water flows directly onto the road and then goes into the large drains from there," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Deora, the metal covers seen on the sides of roads play an important role in collecting surface water. "The metal covers on the side of the road are also called flood drains, where all the water collects. So what happens is that as soon as the drain starts, these drains collect all the surface water and move it away quickly through the underground pipe," she added.

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Separate system for rainwater and sewage

Deora also pointed out that many places in the US have a separate underground system for rainwater and sewage. "Also, there is a separate system underground—meaning one pipe is for rainwater and another for sewage. And the rainwater doesn't go to waste; most of it flows into rivers and lakes, where it naturally flows and merges. Basically, America's drainage system is a hidden but super-efficient network. That is why, even after heavy rain, the streets and homes quickly become clean and dry."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip has received several reactions from social media users, with many praising the system and calling it worth learning from. One user wrote, "Very good system. India should follow this." Another said, "Yes, I like that, and we must learn from it."

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A third user commented, "That's how our drainage systems should be. Our engineers have the talent and expertise to build infrastructure like this, but corruption and bribery often prevent such projects from being executed properly." Another reaction read, "This is very inspiring."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)