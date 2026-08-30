Indian woman in Dubai shares list of things that cost less in India: 'Desi ghee, water filters and more'

Dubai is often seen as a shopping destination where visitors can find a range of products at lower prices, from luxury goods to international brands. However, an Indian woman living in Dubai has caught the internet's attention after highlighting several everyday products she believes are cheaper to buy in India.

The woman shared a list of everyday products she believes are cheaper to buy in India. (Representational image)

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In an Instagram video, the woman, Kanupriya Mehendiratta, shared a list of items she picked up during a week-long trip to India because she found them expensive or difficult to get in Dubai. "Just a little India haul I brought back to Dubai because... some things are just easier (and cheaper) to get in India," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"First is H&M clothes. H&M is literally half the price in India," Kanupriya said, claiming that she had seen similar co-ord sets at Dubai Mall but bought them in India for ₹2,000.

She then showed desi ghee, saying she could not find a good desi ghee brand in Dubai and therefore decided to bring it from India. Water filters were another item on her list. According to Kanupriya, they are "very expensive" in Dubai, and she bought them from Amazon India for around one-fourth of the price.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman also stocked up on Indian spices, noting that they are imported from India to Dubai anyway. "Yahan pe bhi India se hi import hote hain, so why not, you know, get it from India," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman also stocked up on Indian spices, noting that they are imported from India to Dubai anyway. "Yahan pe bhi India se hi import hote hain, so why not, you know, get it from India," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, Kanupriya's India haul included skincare and makeup products, which she said were the heaviest part of her luggage. She bought a hair serum, body wash and several other products.

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She also stocked up on protein powder from Indian brand The Whole Truth. "Honestly, this is the lightest protein powder, and nothing else suits my sensitive gut," she said.

(Also Read: Woman stunned by spotless public washroom in Dubai: ‘Cleaner than many homes’)

Social media reactions

The video drew mixed reactions from Instagram users, with some challenging her claims about the prices and quality of products available in Dubai.

One user wrote, "Are you new to Dubai? Getting makeup and skincare in Dubai is much better than getting it from India, the quality of Dubai products are much better. Same goes for spices and even ghee. Yes, it is imported from India, but India exports the best quality stuff and sells the low quality ones in India."

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"Seems you have not figured out the go to places yet! Everything is available here, export quality which is better than local quality and somehow not that inflated rate as well," commented another.

However, some viewers related to her approach to shopping.

"Thought I was the only one comparing prices of these items," one user wrote.

"Its not chindi... its called smartness," said another.