Indian woman in New Zealand shares reality behind picture-perfect life abroad: ‘Not every day is a postcard’

Social media is often filled with picturesque landscapes, exciting experiences and seemingly perfect moments from people living overseas. However, an Indian woman living in New Zealand has offered a more grounded look at what everyday life abroad actually involves, from managing household chores to dealing with homesickness.

An Indian woman living in New Zealand shared how moving abroad had made her more disciplined and independent. (Instagram/himanshiinnz)

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(Also read: 'Family comes first': Indian woman shares how New Zealand’s work culture prioritises people over deadlines)

In an Instagram video, she spoke about the contrast between the glamorous version of overseas life often seen online and the routine responsibilities that rarely make it to social media.

‘Life abroad can look very beautiful’

The woman, named Himanshi, explained that while moving to another country can be a rewarding experience, daily life is not always as effortless as it may appear on Instagram.

"On Instagram, life abroad can look very beautiful, it can look amazing, but what happens in reality? In real life, the alarm rings, you have to go to work, buy groceries, clean the house, cook food, pay bills, pay rent. Sometimes you miss home, sometimes you feel like going back to India. And then the next day you wake up, your alarm rings again, and the routine repeats itself. Life abroad can be beautiful, but it’s not easy. But honestly, I mean, I feel like yes, we should look at both sides. If you come to a foreign country and do all these things, you become very disciplined."

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{{^usCountry}} Her remarks highlighted how moving overseas often means taking responsibility for nearly every aspect of daily life while simultaneously adjusting to a different country, culture and routine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her remarks highlighted how moving overseas often means taking responsibility for nearly every aspect of daily life while simultaneously adjusting to a different country, culture and routine. {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with the caption: "Not every day abroad is a postcard."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet users relate to her experience

The post prompted reactions from social media users, several of whom agreed that the reality of living overseas can be very different from what appears online.

One user wrote, "Life abroad comes with its own struggles." Another commented, "Social media rarely shows the full picture." A third person said, "Missing home is the hardest part." Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, "This is actually very relatable."

(Also read: Indian woman in New Zealand compares work culture with India after manager approves 8-day leave: ‘Enjoy yourself’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)