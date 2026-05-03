Indian woman in Singapore compares life after moving from India: ‘Still not over how it functions so well’

An Indian woman living in Singapore has shared a glimpse of what daily life in the city state looks like after moving from India. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Prachi, posted a video capturing several everyday scenes from Singapore, from its clean footpaths and green buildings to its busy streets and public spaces.

An Indian woman compared India and Singapore after moving there and said the city functioned remarkably well.(Instagram/traveltalesbyprachi)

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(Also read: Domestic worker in Singapore alleges British Indian family made her sleep on yoga mat: ‘I felt uncomfortable')

In the text overlaid on the clip, she wrote, “I moved from the 5th largest economy to the 32nd largest, and this is how it looks. More dogs than kids. I mean, look at the bus stop. Green buildings. View from the balcony. What are these footpaths? Movement is therapy. BRB, crying. Organised chaos. Always on the go. Safest. None other but Singapore.”

The video was shared with the caption, “4 months in this city and still not over how it manages to function so well.”

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{{^usCountry}} Prachi’s video appeared to focus on how a city’s planning and public infrastructure can shape everyday life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prachi’s video appeared to focus on how a city’s planning and public infrastructure can shape everyday life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The phrase “What are these footpaths?” especially stood out, as many viewers interpreted it as a comparison with the condition of pedestrian infrastructure in several Indian cities. Her comment “movement is therapy” also suggested how walkable spaces and organised public areas can affect a person’s mood and lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The phrase “What are these footpaths?” especially stood out, as many viewers interpreted it as a comparison with the condition of pedestrian infrastructure in several Indian cities. Her comment “movement is therapy” also suggested how walkable spaces and organised public areas can affect a person’s mood and lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

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The clip attracted several reactions from social media users, many of whom related to her observations. One user wrote, “Singapore is proof that a city can be fast paced and still feel peaceful.” Another said, “The footpaths alone are enough to make any Indian emotional.” A third commented, “This is what happens when urban planning is taken seriously.”

(Also read: ‘Works from 5 am to 9:30 pm’: Domestic helper in Singapore alleges limited food, forced to buy essentials)

Several users also spoke about the contrast between India’s economic growth and its civic challenges. “Being the fifth largest economy means little if basic public spaces are not usable,” one person wrote. Another added, “India has the scale and talent, but we really need better city planning.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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