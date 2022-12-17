Indian woman recreates Jenna Ortega's look from Wednesday, impresses netizens

Soon after the release of the popular OTT show Wednesday, it became one of the most-watched series online. The dark themes, an offbeat main character, and an exciting plot really gripped the audience throughout the eight-episode series. Now, it has become so popular that many have tried to recreate Jenna Ortega's look. Recently, an Indian girl recreated the same iconic look from the show, and she looks exactly like Jenna Ortega.

In a video shared by Instagram creator @akrutiviras, you can see her dressed in the classic style of the character. She even changes multiple clothes and prepares her room to match the theme of the show. Later, she wears the popular ball dress from the series and does the dance that Jenna Ortega did.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than two lakh times and has 36,000 likes and several comments. Many were impressed with her work.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "YOU ACTUALLY LOOK LIKE HER." A second person wrote, "You were meant to be Wednesday. " A third person wrote, "You nailed it! You look so similar to @jennaortega. Both of you are super talented to another level." A fourth user added, "Girl really said COPY PASTE"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON