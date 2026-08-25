Indian woman says public transport is ‘real struggle’ in New Zealand: ‘Buses can be late, routes can be limited'

An Indian woman living in New Zealand has shared what she described as the "real struggle" she faced after moving to the country, saying public transport has been her biggest challenge. She shared her experience after missing a bus by just minutes. "It's 7:55 am right now. I was supposed to catch a bus at 7:43. A bus came and it left," Shefali said in the video shared on Instagram.

The woman called public transport the “only struggle” she has experienced in New Zealand. (Instagram/@storiesbyshefali)

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Shefali called public transport the "only struggle" she has experienced in New Zealand, and advised others planning to move to the country for work or studies to prepare for the cost of owning a vehicle.

"Please make sure that before you move to New Zealand, you are prepared to buy a vehicle within the first week of you moving here," she said, describing it as "the most important thing" newcomers should do.

Shefali also recalled how her friends had warned her about the issue before she moved to New Zealand. "Hate to admit, but my friends were right. They warned me before I moved here that the only challenge that you will face will be the public transport," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She further urged those moving to New Zealand to factor a car into their initial budget. "If you're coming here to study, to work, please make sure the first budgeting that you're doing is for your car," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further urged those moving to New Zealand to factor a car into their initial budget. "If you're coming here to study, to work, please make sure the first budgeting that you're doing is for your car," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Indian woman in New Zealand shares struggle to get doctor’s appointment for sick child: ‘Perhaps India is best’)

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In the caption of the post, Shefali described public transport as the "real struggle in New Zealand", while acknowledging the country's "peaceful lifestyle" and scenic surroundings.

"Buses can be late, routes can be limited, connections can take time and sometimes a simple journey feels like a mini adventure," she wrote. She added that newcomers need to learn to navigate public transport quickly and "make peace with Google Maps."

"If you're new to New Zealand, public transport is definitely something you need to learn quickly. But maybe that's part of the experience too... you learn patience, planning and how to make peace with Google Maps," she wrote.

(Also read: Indian woman in New Zealand compares work culture with India after manager approves 8-day leave: ‘Enjoy yourself’)

Social media reactions

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The post prompted several users to share their own experiences and opinions about public transport in New Zealand.

one user wrote, "Mujhe apna time yaad aa gaya.. Kitni baar I use to run to catch the bus for Clg r mere samne se Nikli hai.. iknow it's a struggle for now but after few years it will be a core Memory for u and u will laugh ... u got this girl."

"Pls tell abt weekend ot public holidays situation. Aakho se aasu nhi khoon aa jaega bhar. You need atleast 1 car in your home in Nzl if you dont want hassle of living ykur life according to bus timetable," commented another.

"It depends where you stay in NZ. I live in Auckland and I don't see any issues with the public transport here. Maybe you live in the outskirts of NZ. Pls include the name of the place before generalizing it," wrote a third user.

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