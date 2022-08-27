Indian woman teaches her Dutch daughter-in-law how to cook dosa. Watch sweet video

A sweet moment of bonding between an India mother-in-law and her Dutch daughter-in-law was recently captured. Since being shared online on Instagram, the video has won people’s hearts and gone viral. The wonderful clip shows the elderly woman teaching her daughter-in-law how to make different South Indian breakfast dishes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prabhu Visha shared the video that shows his mom and wife. “Trying eating with hands it’s a different feel, it’s best to be explored than to be explained,” he wrote. “There are much more in the South Indian breakfast list but let’s keep that for the next reel,” he also added.

Take a look at the video that shows the two women making various dishes, including dosa:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered over 6.4 million views. It has also received several likes and comments from people. Many took to the comments section to post their reactions to the sweet clip.

“This post just made me hungrier,” posted an Instagram user. “Culture mix. I like it,” expressed another. “Wow,” commented a third. “This is so sweet,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON