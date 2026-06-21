Indian woman walks home barefoot at 4:30 am in France, says ‘this kind of safety and freedom is rare’

An Indian woman living in France has shared a video about the sense of safety and freedom she experienced while walking home alone at 4:30 am after her convocation celebration.

An Indian woman shared how she felt safe walking home alone at 4:30 am after a party in France. (Instagram/almostfrench_)

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(Also read: ‘It’s 1 am and nobody is bothering me’: Indian woman explains why she feels safe in France)

The woman, identified as Shubhangi Vyas, took to Instagram to share a video from the streets of France, where she was seen walking barefoot in the early hours of the morning. In the clip, she spoke about how her college had organised a party after her convocation and how she was returning home alone without feeling unsafe or uncomfortable.

(Also read: ‘Felt completely safe’: Woman praises Hyderabad after walking 4 km alone at 11 pm)

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{{^usCountry}} “Hi, so today was my convocation, and afterwards, my college organised a party for all of us. Right now, it's 4:30 in the morning, and I'm walking home barefoot. There's nobody bothering me, harassing me, or even questioning why I'm out at this hour. Honestly, where else can we experience this kind of safety and freedom?” she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hi, so today was my convocation, and afterwards, my college organised a party for all of us. Right now, it's 4:30 in the morning, and I'm walking home barefoot. There's nobody bothering me, harassing me, or even questioning why I'm out at this hour. Honestly, where else can we experience this kind of safety and freedom?” she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

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Video sparks discussion on safety and freedom

Through her video, Vyas highlighted what she described as a rare sense of personal freedom, especially for women who often have to think twice before stepping out alone late at night. Her remarks resonated with several social media users, many of whom agreed with her observation and shared similar thoughts about safety in parts of Europe.

(Also read: Mexican woman shocked to see people walking in Delhi park at midnight: ‘That was actually something…’)

Internet reacts

Although the clip received limited reactions, those who commented appeared to relate strongly to the emotion behind her words. Many users said that being able to walk freely at night without fear is something that should not feel like a privilege, but a basic right.

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One user wrote, “The sense of safety you feel while roaming around Europe, especially in France, at any time of the day or night is truly unmatched.” Another user reacted by saying, “That freedom feels unreal.”

A third person commented, “This is the kind of safety everyone deserves.” Another agreed and wrote, “Being able to roam freely at night is a different kind of freedom.” Echoing a similar sentiment, one more user said, “That feeling of freedom and safety is unmatched.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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