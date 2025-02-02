Indian YouTuber harassed by locals while filming vlog in Africa: ‘Document dikhao’

An Indian YouTuber documenting his journey in Guinea-Bissau, Africa, was harassed by a group of locals for filming in their country. A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the vlogger being confronted while introducing the region. The incident took place in Guinea-Bissau, Africa.(X/@Gharkakalesh )

As the travel vlogger, Anas Khan, began to say, “This part of Central Africa is called Equatorial Guinea…,” a local man interrupted him and tried to snatch his camera. Another individual accompanying the YouTuber managed to record the entire ordeal. The confrontation escalated as the man insisted he stop filming.

According to the caption, the Khan got harassed by a bunch of “black African people for simply being a foreigner and filming a vlog in their country.”

The YouTuber warned that he would call the police, sparking a heated exchange. When the local man demanded to see documents, the YouTuber shot back, "Who are you, and why should I show you?".

The video was originally shared last year, but a clip of the video resurfaced on X. The clip, later shared on the microblogging platform, ignited widespread discussion

Many social media users took to the comments section to express their views, with some condemning the behaviour.

A user wrote, “Cultural invalid africans dwell in a violent society.”

Another added, “hat’s horrible. No one should face harassment for simply being a foreigner, especially when they're just trying to document their experiences.”

Guinea-Bissau stands as one of the world's least explored and under-visited countries, attracting only a small number of tourists annually. Despite its rich cultural heritage, diverse wildlife, and stunning landscapes, the nation struggles to draw visitors largely due to its limited tourism infrastructure and challenges with accessibility. Poor road networks, a lack of well-developed accommodations, and minimal international flight connections have further compounded the situation, keeping this West African nation off the radar for most global travellers.

