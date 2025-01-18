UK influencer receives 'woman tax' from husband to offset motherhood struggles and self-care expenses

Camilla Do Rosario, a social media influencer, has found herself at the centre of a parenting controversy after sharing a personal video about her unique financial arrangement with her husband. In the video, Camilla reveals that her husband pays her a monthly "woman tax" as compensation for the physical and emotional challenges she endures while raising their children. A UK influencer sparked controversy by sharing her "woman tax" arrangement, where her husband paid her for personal expenses to compensate for motherhood challenges.(Instagram/camilla.and.family)

The "woman tax" explained

According to Camilla, her husband provides her with 85 pounds (approximately ₹9,000) every two weeks, which totals around 2,500 pounds ( ₹2,63,783) per year. This money is allocated for personal expenses such as manicures and pedicures, which she claims help offset the toll of motherhood. Camilla's reasoning behind the agreement has sparked both support and criticism online. Some see it as a bold, yet unconventional way to acknowledge the sacrifices of motherhood, while others argue that such financial transactions should not exist within a family.

"This tax compensates me"

In the video, Camilla explains the reasoning behind the "woman tax." She states, "This tax is to compensate me for the fact that I have to have a period every single month, had two brutal pregnancies where I vomited most days, and then I had two C-sections." The influencer adds that her husband was the one who initially suggested the idea, highlighting the role of both partners in creating a balanced arrangement.

Spending the "woman tax"

Camilla shares that the money goes towards small personal indulgences, such as getting her nails done, which she believes helps her cope with the challenges of motherhood. "I cannot explain how happy getting a manicure and pedicure makes me, and it really does make up for that week of bleeding," she explains.

Raising daughters to "take care of themselves"

In addition to the personal benefits, Camilla hopes her approach will teach her daughters a valuable lesson. She emphasises, "Women have such a hard time, men got away very easy in this life, so they should be paying woman tax." The mother of two says that the arrangement serves as an example of self-care and highlights the importance of women taking care of themselves.