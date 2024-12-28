UK woman fired for wearing sports shoes to work, awarded 32 lakh compensation

A 20-year-old woman has been awarded £30,000 ( ₹32,20,818) in compensation after being dismissed from her role at a recruiting agency for wearing trainers to work. Elizabeth Benassi, who joined Maximus UK Services in 2022, argued she was unfairly targeted for her footwear, despite other colleagues wearing similar shoes without reprimand. Young worker won £30,000 after being unfairly fired for wearing trainers at recruitment agency.(Pixabay)

“Treated like a child” by manager

Elizabeth Benassi, just 18 when she was hired, testified at an employment tribunal in Croydon, South London, claiming she was "treated like a child" by a manager who criticised her choice of trainers. She stated she was unaware of the company's dress code and was unfairly singled out. The tribunal heard that her treatment reflected a broader pattern of age-based discrimination, as she was the youngest employee at the company.

The recruitment agency, which provides services to the Department for Work and Pensions, had employed Benassi for only three months when she faced dismissal. Benassi alleged she was micromanaged because of her age, a claim that the tribunal took seriously.

Tribunal ruling highlights unfairness

The tribunal ruled in Benassi’s favour, awarding her £29,187 in compensation for victimisation. Employment Judge Forwell criticised the company's approach, stating: "No allowance was made for the fact that she was new and may not have been familiar with the dress code. It was therefore a clear unfairness and indicates a desire to find fault." The judge also noted that the manager's email response did not indicate that a dress code violation had been an issue, further questioning the legitimacy of her dismissal.

Concerns over age-based discrimination

The tribunal's ruling has sparked broader concerns about the treatment of young workers in professional environments. While Benassi's claim of age-related harassment was dismissed, the judgement highlighted the need for fair and supportive treatment of new and younger employees.

Maximus UK Services denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that Benassi’s dismissal was justified. However, the tribunal's decision has called attention to the importance of equitable workplace practices, especially in environments with younger employees.