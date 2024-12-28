Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK woman fired for wearing sports shoes to work, awarded 32 lakh compensation

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 28, 2024 02:56 PM IST

A 20-year-old woman won £30,000 after being unfairly fired for wearing trainers, with a tribunal citing age-based discrimination.

A 20-year-old woman has been awarded £30,000 ( 32,20,818) in compensation after being dismissed from her role at a recruiting agency for wearing trainers to work. Elizabeth Benassi, who joined Maximus UK Services in 2022, argued she was unfairly targeted for her footwear, despite other colleagues wearing similar shoes without reprimand.

Young worker won £30,000 after being unfairly fired for wearing trainers at recruitment agency.(Pixabay)
Young worker won £30,000 after being unfairly fired for wearing trainers at recruitment agency.(Pixabay)

(Also read: UK women pose nude for calendar to raise funds for friend’s medical treatment)

“Treated like a child” by manager

Elizabeth Benassi, just 18 when she was hired, testified at an employment tribunal in Croydon, South London, claiming she was "treated like a child" by a manager who criticised her choice of trainers. She stated she was unaware of the company's dress code and was unfairly singled out. The tribunal heard that her treatment reflected a broader pattern of age-based discrimination, as she was the youngest employee at the company.

The recruitment agency, which provides services to the Department for Work and Pensions, had employed Benassi for only three months when she faced dismissal. Benassi alleged she was micromanaged because of her age, a claim that the tribunal took seriously.

Tribunal ruling highlights unfairness

The tribunal ruled in Benassi’s favour, awarding her £29,187 in compensation for victimisation. Employment Judge Forwell criticised the company's approach, stating: "No allowance was made for the fact that she was new and may not have been familiar with the dress code. It was therefore a clear unfairness and indicates a desire to find fault." The judge also noted that the manager's email response did not indicate that a dress code violation had been an issue, further questioning the legitimacy of her dismissal.

(Also read: UK woman who sold just two books becomes bestselling author after hit tweet. See post)

Concerns over age-based discrimination

The tribunal's ruling has sparked broader concerns about the treatment of young workers in professional environments. While Benassi's claim of age-related harassment was dismissed, the judgement highlighted the need for fair and supportive treatment of new and younger employees.

Maximus UK Services denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that Benassi’s dismissal was justified. However, the tribunal's decision has called attention to the importance of equitable workplace practices, especially in environments with younger employees.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On