UK woman who sold just two books becomes bestselling author after hit tweet. See post

British author Vicky Ball became an unlikely bestseller after a post on X about selling two books at a local event turned her into an overnight success. She has now made it to the Amazon bestseller charts. British author Vicky Ball shared a post on X about selling two books at a local event.(X/VickyBall3)

The 48-year-old had shared a picture of herself showcasing her two novels — Powerless and Abandoned — at an authors event in Chelmsford, Essex. "Sold two books. I’ve done some events where I haven’t sold any," she wrote, excitedly.

The post quickly became an unlikely hit with over 24 million views. Two days after making the post, Ball's thriller with “lots of twists” about a missing girl’s return became the No. 3 in Amazon’s “Teen and Young Adult Fiction on Sexual Abuse” category.

Take a look at her viral post:

"I was completely surprised really, and it was all a bit overwhelming — I was just amazed and couldn’t believe it," Bell told BBC.

Her comments were soon flooded with users sharing screenshots of their purchase of the book from Colombia, Belgium and US. Users ordered multiple copies to support the author who thanked all of them profusely. "You guys are amazing. My book Powerless is now at no.1 on an Amazon chart. Thank you for all your support. You've made me so happy," she said.

‘You never know where it’s going'

Ball works at the University of Essex and is pursuing a master’s degree in creative writing. She said she wrote Powerless during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 as an outlet during the pandemic. “It was so helpful having a purpose and something to keep my mind off the stress and worry.” she said, adding an advise for budding authors.

"Just write! I just go with it. It’s like a journey, and I really enjoy the process. You never know where it’s going to go," she told The Guardian.

Despite her rising fame, Ball remains dedicated to her work and the supportive writing community on X. Looking ahead, she plans to continue writing while juggling her job and studies. “I’m currently happy pursuing a master’s in creative writing and working at the university,” she shared, “but I also have ideas for other books in the works.”