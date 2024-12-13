UK women pose nude for calendar to raise funds for friend’s medical treatment

A 32-year-old woman from Saltash, Cornwall, UK, has drawn inspiration from the comedy-drama film Calendar Girls to create her own daring version of a fundraising calendar. With the help of 16 friends, Jessica Riggs posed nude to raise £25,000 (approximately $32,000 or ₹27.15 lakh) for life-saving surgery to treat a rare disease that threatens to leave her paralysed. A UK woman and her friends shot a nude calendar to raise funds for surgery to treat a rare disease that could leave her paralysed.(Pixabay)

Rare condition and urgent need

Riggs has been diagnosed with Neuro-Cranio-Vertebral Syndrome-Filum, a condition where fibrous tissue along the spinal cord remains under excessive tension. According to The New York Post, if left untreated, this disease could lead to paralysis. To afford the surgery unavailable on the NHS, Riggs will travel to a specialised clinic in Barcelona for treatment on 16 January 2025.

“My disease is hidden. If you met me, you’d think there was nothing wrong. It’s so important to advocate for yourself—you know your body better than anyone,” Riggs shared.

From symptoms to debilitation

Riggs first experienced symptoms at the age of 22 and sought help through the NHS, but specialists were unable to determine the cause. Over time, her symptoms worsened, forcing her to give up her career as a marine biologist and polar expedition guide.

Discussing the impact of the condition, Riggs explained that the Barcelona clinic offers a specific surgical approach, which, though not curative, guarantees improved quality of life and prevents further symptoms.

Empowering women through the calendar

The idea for the calendar came from a friend who noted Riggs’ love for “being one with nature” and skinny-dipping. “My friend said, ‘Jess, we love being naked.’ This calendar is about empowering women and making them feel liberated,” Riggs said.

With the calendar campaign in full swing, Riggs is overwhelmed by the support she’s received. Her story not only sheds light on her personal struggle but also highlights the resilience and creativity of individuals battling rare conditions.