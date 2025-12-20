Indian YouTuber reveals Dubai trial room that changes lights and music with a touch

An Indian YouTuber has grabbed attention online after sharing a glimpse of an unusually high tech trial room inside a store in Dubai. An Indian YouTuber’s Dubai shopping clip showed a smart trial room that shifted mood, lighting and music instantly.(Instagram/sarthaksachdevva)

The short clip, posted on Instagram, shows how a routine shopping moment can turn into an immersive experience with just a tap on a screen.

A mirror that asks a question

The video was shared by Sarthak Sachdeva, who recorded the inside view of a trial room during his visit to a store in Dubai. At first glance, the space appears to be a regular dressing room. The surprise comes when a digital screen embedded in the mirror lights up with a question, “What’s the scene”.

Below the question, four options appear on the mirror screen: “Hype”, “Vibe”, “Chill” and “Local”. In the clip, Sachdeva taps each option one by one. Every selection instantly changes the mood of the trial room, with different music tracks playing and the lighting shifting to match the chosen theme.

Take a look here at the clip:

The video was shared with the caption, “wait for it…”, encouraging viewers to stay until the interactive mirror reveal.

Internet reacts with surprise and humour

The comments section quickly filled up with a mix of amazement and light humour. One viewer wrote, “This is next level shopping, my local mall could never”. Another commented, “Trying clothes with mood lighting is something I did not know I needed”. A third reaction read, “Dubai really lives in the future, meanwhile my trial room bulb barely works”.

Some users focused on the playful side of the feature. “Imagine switching to chill mode just to escape the store music”, one comment said. Another added, “Hype mode would make me buy things I do not even need”. Another joked, “I would spend half an hour just changing the lights and music”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)