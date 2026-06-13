Indian-origin couple leaves US after 15 years amid green card delay, settles in Bengaluru

A couple who spent more than a decade building careers and a life in the United States has now chosen to return to India. What began as a routine work trip and a startup idea soon turned into a life changing decision. Today, they are settled in Bengaluru, trading long immigration queues for a new beginning in India’s tech capital.

Green card delay prompts couple to leave US after 15 years. (Business Insider)

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According to Business Insider, Astha Chaturvedi, founder of Mouri Living, shared that the decision was not sudden but shaped by years of uncertainty. She said, “We'd spent about 15 years building our lives in the US, but there was still no clear path to permanence.” Both she and her husband were stuck in the long green card backlog, with her husband’s application dating back to 2015 and hers to 2020. While they had stable careers, including stints in Big Tech, McKinsey and Ripple, the uncertainty around long term residency weighed heavily on them.

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From Silicon Valley dreams to Bengaluru beginnings

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{{^usCountry}} The turning point came during a trip to India in 2024 when Chaturvedi was looking to hire a chief technology officer for her startup idea. A casual suggestion from a family member about India’s growing startup ecosystem prompted deeper reflection. She later shared that the conversation made them “explore a move seriously” after years of treating the US as their permanent base. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The turning point came during a trip to India in 2024 when Chaturvedi was looking to hire a chief technology officer for her startup idea. A casual suggestion from a family member about India’s growing startup ecosystem prompted deeper reflection. She later shared that the conversation made them “explore a move seriously” after years of treating the US as their permanent base. {{/usCountry}}

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What followed was a structured but emotional transition. The couple divided responsibilities, with Chaturvedi focusing on home and relocation logistics while her husband managed insurance and paperwork. They sold their San Francisco home for about 2.3 million dollars and shifted to Bengaluru within months, eventually even buying a home there after initially renting.

Life rebuilt between stability and uncertainty

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While the move brought excitement, it also came with adjustments. The couple noted that Bengaluru offers strong professional opportunities and community support, but everyday systems can feel slow and paperwork heavy. Chaturvedi pointed out that setting up businesses and bank accounts required patience, while traffic and urban chaos demanded lifestyle changes such as hiring a full time driver.

Yet, she also highlighted the positives. Healthcare and household help in India balance out higher costs in premium living, and their daughter has settled well into school. Most importantly, the family has found a strong sense of community. “What can really make or break your life is community,” she noted, adding that friendships, school networks and social circles formed quickly after their return.

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For the couple, the move was ultimately about choice. With immigration uncertainty in the US and growing opportunities in India, they decided to leave on their own terms and rebuild life in Bengaluru, this time with a clearer sense of control over their future.