Indian-origin CTO's mom laid off from job, lands new role in 3 days: ‘1 LinkedIn message, interview the next’

Layoffs continue to affect workers across industries, leaving many families uncertain about their next steps.

X users quickly reacted to the post, with many praising the power of networking and calling the experience both inspiring and reassuring.(Pexels/Representational Image)

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From tech firms to startups, job cuts have become a common reality, forcing people to quickly look for new opportunities and rely on their connections more than ever.

A recent post by an Indian-origin man, Ashalesh Tilawat, has drawn attention online for highlighting just how powerful professional networks can be during such times.

Sharing his personal experience on X (formerly Twitter), Tilawat wrote about how his mother lost her job but managed to secure a new one within days. He is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of GauntletAI and is based in Austin, Texas.

According to the post, his mother was laid off just three days earlier. What followed was a surprisingly quick turnaround.

Quick turnaround after sudden layoff:

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{{^usCountry}} With just one message sent on LinkedIn, she was able to connect with the right person. An interview was scheduled the very next day, and soon after, she received a job offer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With just one message sent on LinkedIn, she was able to connect with the right person. An interview was scheduled the very next day, and soon after, she received a job offer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “1 LinkedIn message. Interview the next day. Offer the day after. Your network is everything,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “1 LinkedIn message. Interview the next day. Offer the day after. Your network is everything,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The simplicity and speed of the process stood out to many X users. At a time when job searches often take weeks or even months, this experience offered a rare moment of hope. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The simplicity and speed of the process stood out to many X users. At a time when job searches often take weeks or even months, this experience offered a rare moment of hope. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users quickly reacted to the post, with many praising the power of networking and calling the experience both inspiring and reassuring.

One of the users commented, “I want to be in your mom's network!”

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A second user commented, “My network is currently just me, GPT, Claude, and sometimes Gemini.”

A third user commented, “This is why I tell people to build their network before they need it. The worst time to start networking is when you're desperate. Even 15 minutes a week connecting with people in your industry on LinkedIn compounds over time.”

Also Read: Employee shares how boss was laid off after 8 years at a company without warning: ‘Companies look after themselves’

A fourth user commented, “Super impressive, although I'd argue industry and experience level are also substantial.”

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“I highly doubt it works in India,” another user commented.

The post was shared on April 8, 2026, and since then, it has gained 1 lakh views and more than 80 comments.

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