Indian-origin entrepreneur who served chai to PM Modi, PM Starmer opens up about his ‘surreal day’

Akhil Patel, a London-based Indian-origin founder of a tea company who served chai to PM Modi and PM Starmer during the Indian leader’s recent visit to the UK, has opened up about his “surreal experience.” In an Instagram post, he recalled how he felt once he saw the world leaders walking towards his stall to have tea instead of coffee. Indian-origin entrepreneur Akhil Patel serving tea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (X/@narendramodi, X/amala_chai)

“A quick recap of a surreal day. Yesterday, I was invited by @10downingstreet to serve chai at Chequers — to @narendramodi , @keirstarmer, and Indian & UK ministers. Can we just take a moment to realise how mad that is?” the entrepreneur posted on his company Amala Chai’s official Instagram page.

“There I was, in the UK Prime Minister’s house, serving masala chai — and not one person wanted coffee,” he continued.

“From one chaiwala to another, that was a special day. Right… I’m getting off the internet now to make a cup of chai,” he added.

Who is Akhil Patel?

A London School of Economics graduate, Patel started his career as a data analyst. However, he shifted his career from corporate employee to entrepreneur in 2019 after founding Amala Chai. He started his company after being inspired by his grandmother and her love for tea.

The company claims to procure all the materials it sells directly from “small family farms in Assam and Kerala.”

PM Modi’s recent UK visit:

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, “During his official visit to the United Kingdom from 23-24 July 2025, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met today with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rt. Hon. Sir Keir Starmer. On arrival at the UK Prime Minister’s country residence at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, he was warmly received by Prime Minister Starmer. The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation level talks.”