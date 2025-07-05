Indian man in Argentina travels 400 km to say ‘Hello’ to PM Modi: ‘I shook his hand’

An Indian man in Argentina said he travelled 400 km just to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that he also got a chance to shake his hand. PM Modi landed in Buenos Aires on Saturday for a bilateral visit. He will hold talks with Argentina's President Javier Milei. The Indian man claimed he travelled 400 km just to meet PM Modi. (PMO via PTI/, X/@ANI)

Vijay Kumar Gupta, a member of the Indian diaspora in Argentina, made the claims about his long journey while speaking with ANI. He also said that he got to shake the prime minister’s hand.

“I have come here from Rosario, which is 400 kilometres from here, just to say hello to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I got the opportunity to shake hands with him," he shared in a video posted by ANI X.

Take a look at the video:

PM Modi welcomed with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chant:

In another post, ANI wrote, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Modi-Modi’ as he reaches the hotel in Buenos Aires. Members of the Indian diaspora have gathered here.”

PM Modi on reaching Argentina:

In a tweet, the prime minister shared about his visit to the country. “Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I’m eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him.”

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, also tweeted about the visit and wrote, “Celebrating the enduring friendship between our nations. PM Narendra Modi has landed in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires, Argentina on an Official Visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival at the airport. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years, marking a new chapter in ties.”

PM Modi marked the third leg of his five-nation tour with his visit to Argentina. PM Modi has already visited Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago. After Argentina, he is set to visit Brazil and Namibia.

(With inputs from ANI)