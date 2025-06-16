Indian-origin kid in Toronto makes special sketch for ‘Priya Pradhan Mantri’ as PM Modi begins his 3-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia. The prime minister will arrive in Canada today, marking the second leg of his three-nation tour after Cyprus, to participate in the outreach session of the G7 Summit. Amid this, a video of a kid and his parents has surfaced on social media. It shows the little one’s special sketch for the PM. Snippet from a video showing an Indian-origin family from Toronto welcoming PM Modi to Canada. (X/@IndiainToronto)

The video is posted on the official handle of the Consulate General of India, Toronto. “Little Aahdvik and his parents share their joy and gratitude ahead of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s visit to Canada. Full of excitement and joy, Aahdvik presents a sketch of the Prime Minister—an artistic gesture straight from the heart,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the clip, the family, with folded hands, says “Namaste.” Aahdvik’s mother then extends a greeting towards “Priya Pradhan Mantri,” adding that her name is Niharika and she is from Lucknow. Next, the little one’s father introduces himself as Shashank from Varanasi. While the parents speak, the kid is seen holding what appears to be a pencil sketch of PM Modi.

Take a look at the video:

PM Modi on his 3-nation visit:

“The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges,” PM Modi said in a statement before embarking on his three-nation visit.

While talking about the G7 Summit in Canada, the PM said, ““From Cyprus, I will travel to Kananaskis, Canada to attend the G 7 Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister H.E. Mark Carney. The Summit will provide space for the exchange of views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South. I also look forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries,”