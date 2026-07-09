Indian-origin man breaks down while flying business class, recalls dreaming of the same seat as a child

Flying business class is often seen as a symbol of comfort and success. For this Indian-origin man, however, the moment became something much more personal. A video of him breaking down in tears during a flight has resonated with thousands online after he revealed the emotional reason behind the unexpected moment. A childhood dream came full circle on a business class flight. (Instagram/ash.lamba)

The clip was shared by content creator Ash Lamba, who is currently based in Canada, on Instagram. His emotional post has left many reflecting on childhood dreams, gratitude and how far they have come.

'I was looking back at a little boy who noticed everything' Ash shared the video with the caption, "The dreams have changed, the hunger hasn't."

In the clip, he is seated in a business class cabin when he suddenly becomes emotional. A long note accompanying the video explains what was going through his mind.

"I was actually planning to record a funny video on this flight. The moment I turned on the camera, I broke down. I wasn't expecting it," he wrote.

Ash said the moment took him back to his childhood, when airports fascinated him. He recalled watching passengers bypass long queues because they were flying business class and finding excuses to walk towards the cabin just to catch a glimpse of what it looked like.

He also remembered noticing details that stayed with him for years, from classmates talking about their summer holidays in London and carrying BlackBerry phones to school, to luxury cars, big houses, high-end hotels, fancy restaurants, Ralph Lauren clothing and Rolex watches.

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While he described his childhood as a happy one and praised his parents for working incredibly hard to give him a wonderful life, he admitted he always wanted more.

"I wanted more experiences, more freedom and more choices. I wanted to see the world. I wanted to build something that would completely change my life. That dream quietly became my obsession," he wrote.

Looking around the cabin years later, he realised he was sitting in the very seat he had once admired from behind a curtain. He added that he now travels to places he had only heard about as a child, drives the car he once imagined owning and lives in a home his younger self would have thought was impossible.

"Maybe that's why I became emotional. Because in that moment, I wasn't looking out of an aeroplane window. I was looking back at a little boy who noticed everything... Today, I'm simply grateful that he never stopped believing," he concluded.