Indian-origin man filmed assaulting woman in Canada over parking dispute. Video goes viral

An Indian-origin man was filmed assaulting a woman in Canada over a parking dispute. The incident took place in Burlington, Ontario, after the woman allegedly cut ahead in line for parking outside a Costco outlet. The video shows the man arguing with the woman before the confrontation escalates into physical violence. A viral video shows the Indian man assaulting a woman over a parking spot(Instagram/@todailytv)

Video of assault goes viral

The footage has been widely shared on social media, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that the Indian-origin man was arrested following the incident. The assault has also sparked a wave of racist backlash against Indians online.

The video begins with the man, wearing jeans and a yellow turban, flipping the bird while being filmed by the Canadian woman. He accused the woman of cutting in line to take a parking spot that another person had been waiting for. “He was waiting for a long time,” the man said, pointing to the individual in question.

The Canadian woman remained calm and responded: “Okay, we talked to the guy over there. He told us he’s coming here, and we followed him.”

The man, however, dismissed her explanation, saying, “Doesn’t matter. Who was waiting?” He became visibly agitated when the woman called him the “traffic police” and moved towards her.

At this point, the video goes out of focus as the man appears to assault the woman. When the footage regains clarity, the woman can be heard saying, “He assaulted me. He hit my arm. I’m going to the police.”

At this point, the man is joined by a relative – possibly his wife – who tries to defend his actions. She tries to calm down the man, who is by this point raging, even as she tries to defend the assault. The Canadian woman, meanwhile, keeps repeating that she was assaulted.

The Indian couple seemingly acknowledge the assault, with the Indian woman asking her husband, “Aapne maara kyun? (Why did you hit her)”.

The video shows the argument continuing, with the couple claiming that the woman cut ahead of another car. “He was waiting for a long time. We were waiting for him,” the man said, while his relative added: “You have to follow rules.”

The footage ended with a police officer standing next to the man. It is not clear when the incident took place and whether he was arrested.

Backlash against Indians

The video has sparked massive backlash against Indians, with hundreds of Americans and Canadians joining the conversation. Footage of the assault was posted on X by an account dedicated to trolling Indians and has gained nearly 3 lakh views. The video has also garnered thousands of views on Instagram.

Much of the backlash relied on negative stereotypes against Indians, but many people targeted the Indian-origin man specifically for assaulting the woman.

“Hitting a woman over a parking spot? Unacceptable. What's the screening procedure for immigration to Canada?” asked one Instagram user.

“They never assimilate, they never respect the laws and you can never understand them. I was asked for high levels of IELTS tests for my citizenship and the PR. It took me years yet this specific demographic seems to roll in without any of the requirement,” another said.

“Deport him,” read several comments under the Instagram video. “Instead of jail deport him and save court and jail costs,” a person suggested.