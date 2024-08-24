Indian-origin woman faces racism at Albanian music festival: Told to ‘go Back to India’ by local girls

An Indian-origin woman faced racism at an Albanian music festival while attending a Jason Derulo concert. A user, PostsByfeds posted about this incident on X (formerly Twitter) along with a video. In the viral video, the Indian-origin woman says she was confronted by four local girls who skipped ahead of her in the line. When the woman pointed out the queue jumping, the girls told her to return to India, laughing and making derogatory comments. Indian-origin woman faces racism at Albanian festival.(Screengrab X/@@SuspectFed)

PostsByFeds shared the video with the caption, “Female Indian tourist is told to ‘Go back to India’ by local girls at an Albanian Music festival,”.

In the viral video, the woman says “I am at a Jason Derulo concert in Tirana in Albania and I was waiting in the line and there is this group of four girls who just came up cut the line and when I pointed it out they said repeatedly that I should go back to my country so and laughed about it and they called me their mother and all of that jazz so yes I feel very welcome Albania great job thank you very much”.

The video was shared on August 20, 2024. Since then, it has gained 2.6 million views and numerous comments.

The video received a mix of reactions online. While some X users supported the Indian-origin woman and condemned the behavior of the local girls, others posted negative comments, suggesting Albania is not a place for tourism.

A user, DonGeronimo, commented, "The group was right. Albania is for Albanians. India is for Indians, Germany is for Germans, etc".

The second user, TruthSeekers, commented "Go back please! Help out your communities... rather than coming and destroying ours!".

Another user, JimmyJSledge, commented, "This is f***ed up. Not only did they cut but they’re pathetic based shit talkers. Lady has every right to be upset. Good for her for taking the high road,".

This viral video highlighted both the challenges and diverse opinions surrounding tourism and racism. This underscores the need for cultural sensitivity and respectful behavior towards tourists.