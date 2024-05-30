Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s daughter reveals facing racism in London: ‘No one wanted to sit next to me’

Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal’s daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, opened up about her childhood days in London in an interview with Mint. During the interview, she revealed that she faced racism and was bullied by her classmates. She also mentioned that she “used to cry” but eventually “found comfort in discomfort”. Billionaire Anil Agarwal (left) and his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar (right). (X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved and Instagram/@live_mint)

In the video, Priya says, “When I was 7-8 years old, my parents decided that they wanted to shift to London. They decided to put me in a weekly boarding school. No one wanted to sit next to me. There were girls who used to look at me and laugh. I was bullied. I was a part of a very, very difficult racist time. I used to cry.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She then shared her father’s wise words that helped her through difficult times: “My father told me two things. He said to succeed, I have to find comfort in discomfort. In a new country like that, and if I need to be looked at in a positive light, I have to be 25 per cent better than everybody else. But I realised what he was trying to say, and I started, and today, some of those girls are my closest friends.”

“Finding comfort in discomfort is something that I have taken, and I have embedded, and that is what I want to do in a male-dominated industry like mining. I want women to dominate,” she concluded.

Mint shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc’s Priya Agarwal Hebbar opens up about being bullied at school.”

The caption added, “[She opened up] about her childhood days and studying in London. She recalls how, to her dismay and shock, she found herself at the receiving end of racist bullying.”

Watch the video here:

According to Forbes, the 70-year-old billionaire Anil Agarwal and his family have a net worth of $2.01 billion as of 2022. The Metal King is married to Kiran Agarwal and they have two children - Priya Agarwal and Agnivesh Agarwal.