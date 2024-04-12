Indian brand takes a dig at Canadian firm Dbrand for racist remark on techie: ‘We don’t…’

Indian brand Capes, a company for tech device customisations, dipped their toes in the ongoing controversy involving Dbrand. For the unversed, the Canadian firm made a racist remark about an Indian techie who tweeted them about issues with a product he purchased from the company. They made fun of the technie’s surname, which sparked anger among many, ultimately prompting an apology from Dbrand. An Indian company that makes skins for tech devices took a dig at Dbrand for its racist remark on an Indian techie. (Unsplash/Sanju Pandita)

On April 11, Capes shared a detailed post on their products and how they are manufactured in India. “For everyone new here. We've been making skins in India since 2017 and have been shipping globally since 2021. We make skins for phones, laptops, cameras, lenses, mice, headphones, gaming consoles and car keys. We pride ourselves on providing a level of precision that is practically unmatched. Over time we have gathered a loyal lot of 3.5L plus customers. We are beyond grateful for the appreciation, support and feedback that we are receiving at the moment. Only onwards and upwards from here,” the company wrote.

In response, an X user added, “This is literally your time for marketing, just say ‘we don't mock our customers’ and that's it you'll gain millions of followers.” To this, Capes replied with, “Check our recent tweet”.

And what did they share in their latest tweet? “Also, we don’t poke fun at our customers,” they wrote.

Take a look at the Capes post:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has collected more than 10,000 views. It has further accumulated nearly 700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this Indian brand’s post?

“Capes, you guys are amazing. I checked your products back in 2020, but at that time, you didn't print for the device I have; Dbrand is just expensive and irrelevant,” posted an X user.

“Make good phone cases, man. Dbrands phone cases look dope. Do something along those lines,” suggested another.

“Shots fired,” added a third.

“Ok, now you have convinced me,” wrote a fourth.

About Dbrand controversy:

Bhuwan Chitransh, a man from India who works in the Netherlands, complained to Dbrand about the MacBook skin he recently bought. “Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious,” the company wrote in response.

The company later apologised to Chitransh and offered him $10,000 "as a gesture of goodwill". However, they also added, “Well, that escalated quickly. Yes - we made fun of a guy's name. It was a huge fumble. We apologised to him directly and offered him $10,000 as a gesture of goodwill,” the company tweeted.

"We've been poking fun at customers on social media for over a decade now. We're not going to stop, but maybe next time you'll be the one who gets $10,000," they added.