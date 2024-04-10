Indian techie faces Canada firm's racist tirade over MacBook accessory complaint: 'Your last name is...'

Canadian accessories brand Dbrand has come under intense criticism on social media after it took an offensive tone towards an Indian man who lodged a complaint about a MacBook accessory. Bhuwan Chitransh had complained about his MacBook skin from Dbrand, (X/@BhuwanChitransh)

Bhuwan Chitransh, a Pune man working in the Netherlands, on Monday took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about his Dbrand MacBook skin changing its colour within just two months of buying it.

The software engineer shared a photo of the MacBook skin and wrote, tagging Dbrand’s official account, “⁦@dbrand⁩ bought this skin a couple months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?”

Dbrand, in response, made a sharp comeback, mocking the customer’s surname.

“Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious,” it wrote.

See the conversation here:

The incident has sparked outrage on X, with many users expressing their dismay and calling for an apology from the company. The company, however, remained unapologetic and did not delete the post which has garnered close to four million views and over 1,700 comments.

“In lieu of any attempt at customer support, you make fun of a customer’s foreign name?” X user Stefan wrote in comments.

“You've fully crossed the line here, mate, no coming back from this,” another user, Deniz, said.

The company went on that say that it made fun of the man’s name after putting out a response on the MacBook sleeve.

“Correction: we made fun of his name after the customer support,” the company wrote in another post, sharing what it told the customer.

“Like most surfaces, dirt and grime can accumulate on the surface of a skin over time. You can clean it using a microfiber cloth lightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol,” Dbrand had written in a separate response to the techie's complaint.

Dbrand, popular for its iPhone cases and MacBook skin, is known for its non-apologetic and often rude tone on social media.