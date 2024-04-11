Dbrand: 5 points on Canada company under fire for racist remark on Indian techie
Dbrand, a Canadian mobile and laptop skin brand, is facing backlash for its racist response to an Indian techie who complained about one of its products.
Dbrand, a popular accessories brand, is under fire on social media after its response to an Indian customer backfired. The Canadian company poked fun at the man's surname after he complained of his recently-bough MacBook skin losing its original colour.
What is the Dbrand racism row all about?
It all began with Bhuwan Chitransh, a Pune man working in the Netherlands, complained on X (formerly Twitter) about his MacBook skin's colour change within two months of purchase. Dbrand is facing a huge backlash over the way it responded to the customer.
“Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious,” it wrote, responding to the complaint.
Despite the backlash, Dbrand did not delete the post and went on to say that it stands by its social media tone.
The company, however, said it had apologised to Chitransh and offered him $10,000 "as a gesture of goodwill". Dbrand emphasised that the company's tone reflects their social media approach and that they have no intention of changing it.
Here are 5 points about Dbrand
- Dbrand touts itself as the "global leader" in the development, manufacturing and direct-to-consumer (D2C) online distribution of customisation and impact protection products for flagship electronic devices.
- Founded in November 2011, the company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.
- The company is led by Adam Ijaz who is its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
- Dbrand has built a reputation for its bold and sarcastic social media persona, unabashedly engaging in banter with both competitor brands and its own customer base.
- In November last year, Dbrand sued rival case-maker brand Casetify, alleging that a new line of transparent cases by the latter brand is a copy of Dbrand's "Teardown" series. "Casetify stole our products. Now we’re suing them," Dbrand had written on X, sharing detailed points. Casetify soon pulled down the "Inside Out" series.
