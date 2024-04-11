Dbrand: 5 points on Canada company under fire for racist remark on Indian techie

Dbrand, a popular accessories brand, is under fire on social media after its response to an Indian customer backfired. The Canadian company poked fun at the man's surname after he complained of his recently-bough MacBook skin losing its original colour. Dbrand faced backlash for its response to an Indian techie who complained about a MacBook skin he bought from the brand, (X/dbrand, @BhuwanChitransh)

What is the Dbrand racism row all about?

It all began with Bhuwan Chitransh, a Pune man working in the Netherlands, complained on X (formerly Twitter) about his MacBook skin's colour change within two months of purchase. Dbrand is facing a huge backlash over the way it responded to the customer.

“Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious,” it wrote, responding to the complaint.

Despite the backlash, Dbrand did not delete the post and went on to say that it stands by its social media tone.

The company, however, said it had apologised to Chitransh and offered him $10,000 "as a gesture of goodwill". Dbrand emphasised that the company's tone reflects their social media approach and that they have no intention of changing it.

