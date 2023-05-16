IndiGo cabin crew member moves co-worker mom to tears with special in-flight announcement. Watch viral video

A viral video of a mother-daughter cabin crew is stirring up strong emotions among people. You may ask why? Well, a cabin crew member makes a special announcement for her mother, who also happens to be a cabin crew member on the same flight. Not only does she introduce her mother to the passengers onboard, but she also openly expresses how her mom has been a constant source of inspiration. She even shares that it is her first time seeing her mom onboard in uniform.

Nabirah Iram Shamsi, an IndiGo cabin crew member, makes a special announcement for her mom Iram Shamsi. (Instagram/@indigo.6e)

The video was shared on Instagram by IndiGo with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s always had my back, on the ground and in the air.” The viral video opens to show Nabirah Iram Shamsi warmly welcoming the passengers aboard an IndiGo flight and introducing herself. At that moment, she takes a special opportunity to introduce the passengers to her beloved mother, Iram Shamsi, who is also a cabin crew member on the same flight.

“It’s my first time to see my mom onboard in uniform and I just can’t can’t explain my happiness…,” an excited Nabirah can be heard saying in the video. She expresses deep admiration for her mother, highlighting how she has witnessed her mom’s dedicated service as a cabin crew member for six years. As Nabirah concludes her in-flight announcement, her mom plants a kiss on her cheeks. The passengers, moved by this beautiful moment, burst into cheer and applause for the duo.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated over 1.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“This is an awesome gesture! Such a proud moment!” posted an individual. Another added, “Just started my day by watching this beautiful video. Just happy and proud!” “This is so cute & sweet,” shared a third. A fourth expressed, “The best video so far. So proud to see a proud mom and daughter sharing the pride of being a cabin crew. Totally feel the emotion of a proud mom and tears of happiness in her eyes and the pride of a daughter of her mom being a crew member and her being a crew. The most heartwarming video. Kudos and love to both the wonderful ladies “‘I hope I make her proud today’ and that smile expresses it all,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “How wonderful this is. Kudos to this lovely mother-daughter team in our favourite airline. God bless you both abundantly!”

