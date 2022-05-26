Pilot makes a special in-flight announcement for his wife, surprises her. Watch

You don't need luxurious gifts or fancy vacations to make your partner feel special or make your bond rock solid, and this video in trend is proof. The video shows an IndiGo airlines pilot surprising his wife with a special in-flight announcement. The clip is now winning hearts online.

“I'd like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement. Some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight,” says Captain Alneez in the viral video. He further mentions the special passenger on a Mumbai-bound flight, “I have a special passenger on this flight. I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai. ” He also adds, “It's just a small thing for everybody but it means a lot to me. Just wished to share the happiness with all of you on board. ”

Alneez Virani's wife Zahra posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Being your wife is my greatest blessing.” Zahra mentioned further that she had boarded many flights where her husband was the pilot in command, but nothing was close to this one. “It will forever be etched in my heart and make me smile ear to ear forever,” added an elated Zahra.

She concluded the post by adding: “You show the world how it's done & that an SRK Romance can happen in real life too. Forever grateful for all that God has blessed me with, especially my husband. Still smiling ear to ear. Love, Zehra.”

Watch the video below:

The video was shared five days ago and has since accumulated over 8 million views and more than 8 lakh likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

“This is so overwhelming,” posted an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. “This is just so cute,” expressed another. “Awwww. How cute and loving to publicly announce it that makes the lady blush all her life remembering these moments,” commented another. “That's so sweet. Stay happy together. Love all way from Pakistan,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the heartwarming video?