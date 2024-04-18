 IndiGo upma contains 50% more sodium than Maggi? Airline responds to Food Pharmer's video | Trending - Hindustan Times
IndiGo upma contains 50% more sodium than Maggi? Airline responds to Food Pharmer's video

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 18, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer shared a video comparing the sodium content in IndiGo's popular food items to that of Maggi.

Influencer Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, is known for reviewing the contents of packaged food products. He went viral in April 2023 after reviewing the sugar content in Cadbury’s Bournvita, thereby forcing the company to reduce added sugar. The influencer is at it again. He has now reviewed the food served on IndiGo. Himatsingka said that although upma, poha and dal chawal “sound healthy”, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are “healthy”. His review sparked a discussion on social media and prompted the airline to respond.

Revant Himatsingka, aka Food Pharmer, reviewed the food served on the IndiGo flight. (X/@foodpharmer2)
Revant Himatsingka, aka Food Pharmer, reviewed the food served on the IndiGo flight. (X/@foodpharmer2)

Read| Meet the influencer who forced Bournvita to cut sugar

“Most of us already know that Maggi is a high-sodium food! What most don’t know is that Indigo’s Magic Upma has 50% more sodium than Maggi, Indigo’s Poha has ~83% more sodium than Maggi, and Daal Chawal has as much sodium as Maggi,” wrote Himatsingka while sharing a video on X.

He added that “junk food pretending to be healthy is even more dangerous than junk food”.

The influencer further shared, “Indians already consume too much sodium and consuming excess sodium on a regular basis raises our blood pressure and can result in hypertension, heart issues and kidney issues.”

Also Read| After Bournvita, influencer reviews Tang. Says it is ‘nothing but flavoured sugar powder’

In the video, Himatsingka said that he ordered all the ready-to-eat available on the IndiGo flight. He then reviewed them all one by one based on the sodium content available in them. He contrasted their sodium content with the amount of sodium present in Maggi. He found that the upma, poha and dal chawal served on the flight had more sodium than that of Maggi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

