IndiGo upma contains 50% more sodium than Maggi? Airline responds to Food Pharmer's video

Influencer Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, is known for reviewing the contents of packaged food products. He went viral in April 2023 after reviewing the sugar content in Cadbury’s Bournvita, thereby forcing the company to reduce added sugar. The influencer is at it again. He has now reviewed the food served on IndiGo. Himatsingka said that although upma, poha and dal chawal “sound healthy”, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are “healthy”. His review sparked a discussion on social media and prompted the airline to respond. Revant Himatsingka, aka Food Pharmer, reviewed the food served on the IndiGo flight. (X/@foodpharmer2)

“Most of us already know that Maggi is a high-sodium food! What most don’t know is that Indigo’s Magic Upma has 50% more sodium than Maggi, Indigo’s Poha has ~83% more sodium than Maggi, and Daal Chawal has as much sodium as Maggi,” wrote Himatsingka while sharing a video on X.

He added that “junk food pretending to be healthy is even more dangerous than junk food”.

The influencer further shared, “Indians already consume too much sodium and consuming excess sodium on a regular basis raises our blood pressure and can result in hypertension, heart issues and kidney issues.”

In the video, Himatsingka said that he ordered all the ready-to-eat available on the IndiGo flight. He then reviewed them all one by one based on the sodium content available in them. He contrasted their sodium content with the amount of sodium present in Maggi. He found that the upma, poha and dal chawal served on the flight had more sodium than that of Maggi.