Indonesian YouTubers perfectly recreate Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s Aao Milo Chalen from Jab We Met. Watch

A video of a perfect recreation of the song Aao Milo Chalen from Jab We Met was shared online. Originally featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, the recently posted YouTube video shows two people from Indonesia perfectly recreating the song while donning similar attires as portrayed by the actors in the film. Chances are, the video will leave you stunned and amused. YouTuber Vina Fan, whose bio explains she often makes Bollywood-related videos, posted the video on her channel.

The video opens to show a screen split into two parts. One of the parts shows the song from the movie playing and the other one shows the fan-made version. As the video progresses, the fans are seen perfectly entacting the different scenes.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also received several comments from people.

“Guys I really appreciate Vina and her team for her hardwork the way she handles everything perfectly from costumes to locations. She really does an amazing job. Hats off to Vina and her team and the chemistry between Vina and Jordy is really fabulous. This parody is like we are seeing the original one. It's really amazing Vina, you are really a hardworking girl. Lots of love to you from India,” wrote a YouTuber user. “Very nice. Great work. Keep it up,” posted another. “Just wow. I love this film and love all the songs. Love this remake,” expressed a third.

