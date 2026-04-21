Influencer earns over 1.1 lakh a month through Instagram… but she’s not real

Influencer Vrutika Patel maintains an active social media presence. On Instagram, she has more than 1 lakh followers and presents a sanitised feed. One picture shows her dressed in a blue kurta, posing in front of a bougainvillea shrub. Another shows drinking a cup of tea. Yet another picture shows her at a beach in Diu. She's tucking into a plate of pasta in one post.

Vrutika Patel has over 1 lakh Instagram followers and 300 subscribers. (Instagram/@vrutikaapatel)

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In short, she is like any other lifestyle or fashion influencer. But there’s just one catch — Vrutika Patel is not real.

Vrutika’s profile is part of the recent crop of “AI influencers” taking over social media. Although the first AI influencers date back to the mid-2010s, the real boom in this fake creator economy happened more recently with the rise of powerful AI models.

What is an AI influencer?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Influencer Marketing Hub, AI influencer are “digital characters or avatars given a personality by their creators and made to act and look like any normal influencer would.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Influencer Marketing Hub, AI influencer are “digital characters or avatars given a personality by their creators and made to act and look like any normal influencer would.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Today, thousands of such ‘fake’ influencer profiles proliferate on social media. At first glance, they can be hard to distinguish from real people, thanks to AI’s ability to generate extremely realistic pictures and videos. Look a little closer, however, and you’ll notice the signs — skin that is a little too smooth, photos that are a little too polished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, thousands of such ‘fake’ influencer profiles proliferate on social media. At first glance, they can be hard to distinguish from real people, thanks to AI’s ability to generate extremely realistic pictures and videos. Look a little closer, however, and you’ll notice the signs — skin that is a little too smooth, photos that are a little too polished. {{/usCountry}}

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Vrutika Patel is just a small part of the burgeoning AI creators economy, but her Instagram profile provides interesting insights into how much the people behind such AI models can earn.

A February 2026 piece in the Business of Fashion magazine noted how fake influencers can generate real cash through affiliate links, brand collaborations and subscription models. In Vrutika’s case, she has 300 subscribers on Instagram.

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Each subscriber pays a fee of ₹399 per month, which brings ‘her’ total monthly earnings to ₹1,19,700. This does not include money earned through brand collaborations and other channels.

In short, the humans behind Vrutika Patel’s AI-generated persona are earning over ₹1.1 lakh per month.

(Also read: AI model's shayari fools millions of viewers, video gets 28 million views. It was copied from…)

The earning potential of AI creators became a topic of discussion after an X user posted about Vrutika Patel’s subscribers. The post sparked a discussion on morality.

“Now some people will blame AI to ruin our society/cultural values but no one will look at the common denominator who gives rise to such things - men!” wrote one X user.

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“ow i am very much convinced that these accounts run by some shady people to funnel black money and convert it into white through subscribers,” another said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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