Mia Zelu has turned heads at Wimbledon 2025 with visuals of her attending various tennis events. However, a series of convincing images showing a fashion-forward woman are fake. The influencer with over 150,000 Instagram followers is an AI-powered social media star. Mia Zelu, an "influencer-AI" and a "digital storyteller" on Instagram. (Instagram/@miazelu)

Mia Zelu’s Wimbledon posts:

Her Wimbledon-related content seems very real at first glance. For example, the one where she is seen enjoying the iconic Pimm’s drink at the tournament while wearing a white dress. There are also other photos shared with it.

Besides the super-realistic pictures, Zulu also shares captions that are heartfelt, touching, or interesting. While sharing her photo in the white dress along with other pics, the AI influencer posted, “Still not over the event… but the party’s a whole other game. Which Wimbledon match was your fave?”

AI-influencer's recent Wimbledon post:

In a post shared a little over 10 hours ago, she wrote, “They’ll only notice once it works. But you’ll remember every moment it didn’t — and you kept going anyway. To everyone out there building in silence, doubting in private, hoping in secret — don’t stop. Your time will come. Keep showing up. Never give up.” The pictures accompanying the post show Zelu wearing a mint green dress.

What does Mia Zelu’s profile say?

Her Instagram profile lists her as a “digital creator.” It also says she is “Digital storyteller & influencer-AI.”

Who is behind the account?

The identity of the person behind the AI influencer remains unknown.

Mia Zelu is not the only one:

Though Zelu went viral for her ‘appearances’ at Wimbledon in London, she is not the only “influencer-AI.” The AI influencer has an AI-generated ‘sister’ -Ana Zelu.

“Meet my wonderful sister Mia @miazelu and my favorite photographer! She finally decided to open up her Instagram, so show her some love!” Ana Zelu wrote in an Instagram post shared in March.