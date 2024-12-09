Influencer tries green chillies as 'natural lip plumper' in viral video: 'Dumbest thing on internet'

A beauty influencer from Delhi has caused a stir online after sharing a controversial beauty hack in which she uses a green chilli as a "natural lip plumper." The video, posted by Shubangi Anand on Instagram, has gone viral, amassing over 21 million views in just a few days. Delhi beauty influencer sparked outrage after using green chilli as a lip plumper in a viral video.(Instagram/shubhangi_anand__)

The video that started it all

The video opens with Shubangi holding a green chilli, which she slices before rubbing the exposed end onto her lips. As she continues with the process, the apparent effects of the chilli kick in. She takes a deep breath, applies a lip tint, and finishes her look with a glossy layer. The caption reads, “Would you try?” along with chilli and fire emojis, suggesting her followers try the unusual method themselves.

Internet reacts

The video quickly garnered attention, but not all of it was positive. Many viewers expressed their concerns over the potential dangers of using chillies on delicate skin, particularly the lips. One user commented, “Dumbest thing on internet?” Another added, “I’ve tried similar hacks, and trust me, this is not a safe method. Just buy a lip plumper from a proper brand!” A third person stated, “This hack might give a temporary plump, but it’s definitely not worth the risk of irritation or burns!”

Some viewers even shared their own experiences, with one writing, “I accidentally used a similar hack, and my lips were swollen for days!” Meanwhile, another user jokingly warned, “I’d rather stick to regular lip gloss than have my lips look like they’ve been on fire.”

While others seemed more amused than concerned, with one commenting, “This is definitely something I’d try for the fun of it, but I wouldn’t expect any miracles!” Another added, “I guess we’ll all have plump lips by the end of the week, just not the way we thought!”

Despite the backlash, a few others seemed to support Anand’s approach, saying, “Natural remedies like this should be embraced. We’re all too dependent on synthetic products these days.”