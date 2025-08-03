Influencer’s 10 crore Lamborghini Aventador catches fire on Bengaluru street

A viral video shows a Lamborghini Aventador sports car worth ₹10 crore, owned by an influencer, caught fire on a Bengaluru street. The video of the supercar catching fire went viral. Flames rose out of the rear where the engine was, and people rushed to pour water to douse the fire. However, no serious injuries were reported in the incident. Social media influencer Sanjeev, known by his Instagram handle Nimma Mane Maga Sanju, owns the vehicle,(Instagram/ka_11_editor_)

Social media influencer Sanjeev, known by his Instagram handle Nimma Mane Maga Sanju, owns the vehicle, according to an NDTV report. After the video went viral, many online claimed that the sports car was destroyed in the fire, but Sanjeev later clarified that the vehicle only sustained minor damage.

Sanjeev, a social media influencer with over 2 lakh Instagram followers, is known for his collection of luxury cars. He identifies as a farmer and is often seen wearing heavy gold jewellery on his neck and hands.

The exact cause of the Lamborghini fire is still unknown.

In a similar incident last December, a Lamborghini Revuelto, also priced at around ₹10 crore, caught fire on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, making headlines nationwide. Business tycoon and car enthusiast Gautam Singhania had raised concerns about Lamborghini’s safety, following incidents involving the luxury sports car catching fire on Indian roads