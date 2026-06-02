Infosys’ Salil Parekh vs TCS’ K Krithivasan: Which Indian tech CEO earned more in FY26?

The compensation of India's top IT executives has once again come under the spotlight, with the latest annual reports revealing a significant gap between the pay packages of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and TCS CEO K Krithivasan.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh (L) and TCS CEO K Krithivasan (R)

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According to Infosys' FY26 annual report, CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh earned almost three times as much as Tata Consultancy Services’ K Krithivasan in the fiscal year 2026.

Infosys CEO’s salary

Infosys chief Salil Parekh earned a total remuneration of ₹82.6 crore during the financial year, marking a 2.5% increase from the previous year.

The rise in Parekh's remuneration was largely driven by stock-linked benefits, which accounted for the biggest share of his pay package.

According to the Bengaluru-based IT giant, the CEO received ₹50.75 crore from exercised stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) in FY26, up from ₹49.5 crore in the previous financial year.

His fixed salary was ₹8.5 crore, while performance-linked pay, including bonuses and incentives, amounted to ₹23.35 crore.

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On the other hand, TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan took home more than ₹28 crore in FY26. His package increased 6.3% from the previous year.

Krithivasan’s compensation included a base salary of ₹1.67 crore, along with Rs. 1.43 crores in benefits, perquisites and allowances. He also earned ₹25 crores in commission. This brought his total compensation to ₹28.1 crore.

Altogether, Salil Parekh’s FY26 remuneration exceeded Krithivasan's by more than ₹54 crore, largely due to stock-based compensation.

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The TCS chief’s salary trailed behind Parekh’s despite the fact that TCS is India’s largest IT services company, while Infosys is the second largest.

According to Forbes, TCS had a market capitalization of ₹11,25,948.84 crore in November 2025, compared to Infosys’ market capitalization of ₹6,25,569.76 crore.

Infosys' annual report also showed that Parekh's remuneration was 742 times the median salary of an Infosys employee in FY26. Meanwhile, Krithivasan’s remuneration was 332.8 times the median salary of TCS employees.

(Also read: ₹28 crore in FY26 — almost 333x the median employee salary">TCS CEO K Krithivasan earned ₹28 crore in FY26 — almost 333x the median employee salary)

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