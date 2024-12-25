Inside Shloka Mehta’s office Christmas celebrations: Secret Santa, Xmas tree and more

Shloka Mehta and Maniti Shah, the founders of social welfare initiative ConnectFor, celebrated Christmas in office with an exchange of gifts and holiday decorations. Shloka Mehta is the elder daughter-in-law of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. She is married to Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani, and the couple has two children together. Shloka Mehta seen with ConnectFor colleagues at a Christmas celebration(Instagram/@connectfor.cf)

The 34-year-old was seen posing with employees at the ConnectFor office, which was done up with Christmas-themed decorations. Employees were filmed playing Secret Santa in office, and pics shared on Instagram show a small Xmas tree along with paper Santas. In keeping with the theme, most employees wore shades of red and green for the office celebration. Shloka Mehta herself looked pretty in a maroon top and a long denim skirt as she posed with her office colleagues and juniors.

One photograph, shared on the official ConnectFor Instagram page, shows Shloka and Maniti posing together with their entire staff.

Another picture shows the two ConnectFor founders smiling for the camera. The picture was shared on Instagram by an employee of the NGO, who captioned it “Boss women.”

Shloka Mehta at an office Christmas celebration

About ConnectFor

Shloka Mehta and Maniti Shah’s ConnectFor is a corporate social responsibility project by Rosy Blue Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Mehta’s family business. The two launched the initiative in 2015. ConnectFor acts as a platform that matches volunteers with NGOs.

During her September 2024 appearance on The Krish Kothari Show, Shloka Mehta revealed that the idea for a platform that connects volunteers with NGOs came about during a game of cards. She said that one of her friends, returning to India after college in the United States, was looking for meaningful ways to spend time before starting a corporate job.

The friend asked Shloka Mehta for advice on how to reach out to nonprofits after realizing how tough it is to get in touch with them.

“I felt there are so many talented people. If they can get connected to these nonprofits who don’t have the resources to hire someone to write reports or audit them, it would work out so well,” said the elder daughter-in-law of the Ambani family.

