Shloka Mehta’s startup co-founder on Ambani bahu’s 3 best qualities

In a recent interview with Krish Kothari, Shloka Mehta opened up about her philanthropic work and NGO startup ConnectFor. Co-founder Maniti Shah also joined the interview to discuss the non-profit space’s structure, work process, and team. During the conversation, Shah also opened up about Shloka Mehta’s qualities that she admires. Shloka Mehta and her startup co-founder, Maniti Shah. (YouTube/@thekrishkotharishow)

Mehta and Shah discussed how they started ConnectFor and how their organisation changed during the pandemic. They also discussed their team and the ambitious long-term goals they have set for ConnectFor.

“What has been your favourite aspect of working with each other?” Kothari asks after wittily saying that he wants to end the interview by putting the co-founders in the spot.

Shloka Mehta shared her perspective first, revealing that she and Shah studied together in school. She added that she admired Shah's dedication, reliability, and strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Shah answered second and listed three qualities of Shloka Mehta: honesty, great foresight, and transparency.

You can watch the entire interview here:

What did YouTube users say?

“This is such a new philanthropy platform in India. It's direct but has a lot of challenges, though hopefully it can overcome the challenge,” wrote a YouTube user. “This was the content we need like this more,” another added.

A third commented, “I checked the Connectfor website after watching this podcast! Everything aside, the idea in itself of giving people who want to volunteer everything in hand is genius!” A fourth expressed, “Shloka is a humble being.”

According to the NGO's official website, ConnectFor "aims to be the biggest platform in India for organizational entities and individuals to work in synergy towards social value creation."

The team of 20 people works towards providing "comprehensive resource solutions" for the social sector.