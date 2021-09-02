Inspiring journey of para high jumper Varun Singh Bhati from fighting polio to Tokyo Paralympics

Born and raised in Greater Noida, Varun Singh Bhati’s journey from polio to the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is truly inspirational.

Varun was diagnosed with Poliomyelitis when he was just six months old, which led to a permanent handicap in one leg after receiving incorrect medicine.

On the other hand, he and his family were adamant that his disability would not stop him from living his life to the fullest.

Varun with his Arjuna award. (Twitter)

Varun has always been passionate about sports, with basketball being his first interest. He later switched from basketball to high jump as both sports share a similar approach.

He began practicing with non-disabled athletes in terms of improving his skills. From the time Varun was in elementary school, his brilliance was evident. During his early years in school, his teachers were very supportive. Varun’s skills were enhanced after he began training with an excellent coach, Satyanarayan.

Given the amount of time he spent on sports, Varun was also brilliant in his studies. He never allowed one to get in the way of the other during his academic years.

Varun received the much-needed return after winning gold in the China Open Athletics Championships immediately in 2012.

His spectacular performance at the Rio Paralympics awed the nation by winning the bronze medal. Post this achievement, he received the coveted Arjuna Award.

Currently, the young athlete is preparing to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 alongside his colleagues Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar, with whom he has a brotherly relationship. Coach Satyanarayana is in charge of all three of them.

Varun has spent most of his life honing his skills in both studies and sports. He has put in long hours of practice and is confident that he will win the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and make the country proud once more.

Go for it, Varun.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

