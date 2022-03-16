Inspiring tale of Delhi man with prosthetic leg running food stall wins hearts

Life is full of adversities and challenges for a lot of people. Yet there are many who courageously face such challenges and earn a living through their hard work. Like this video shared by a food blogger on Instagram that shows a man with a prosthetic leg running a food stall in Delhi. The video will definitely inspire you to work hard.

A food blogging page Chatore Broothers uploaded the post of the street vendor six days ago and it has so far received over 1.27 lakh views. In the video, the vendor is seen walking with a limp as he shows his prosthetic leg. He sells a veg thali for only ₹50 in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar near the Batra cinema. He is seen putting food in the thali and making chapattis. The thali contains kadhi, rajmah, rice and chapattis, as seen in the video.

“Inko Help Nahi Chahie Bass Jakar Try Karo Inka Khana (He doesn’t need help, just go and try his food),” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The comments section of the post was filled with appreciative comments as people praised the spirit of the man. There were many users who praised the food blogger for sharing videos of such street vendors.

“Badhiya hai bhai! Tum Bahot sahi Kaam karta hai (This is really good brother. You are doing a good job),” an Instagram user commented. “God bless him,” posted another. “Salute you uncle,” said another.

What do you think about this video of the street vendor?