Instagram floods with new ‘emoji makeup’ challenge, videos are beyond amazing

When it comes to new and creative trends and challenges, Instagram is surely a gold mine. Adding to those unique challenges is the new ‘emoji makeup’ challenge. Several netizens have taken part in the challenge which has resulted in some stunning makeup looks and flawless transitions. What makes the challenge more interesting is the use of imagination and artistic ways to capture the essence of a common emoji. The videos, shared under the hashtags #emojichallenge and #emojimakeup are surely going to make you gasp in amazement.

The challenge requires the participant to choose some emojis and curate a makeup look accordingly as the song Dark Horse by Katy Perry plays in the background. While some kept it simple and pristine, others took their makeup skills to different levels. The videos showcase the use of several props also.

Here are some of the many fabulous looks by netizens

What do you think of this challenge? Would you try out any of the looks?